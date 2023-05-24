Blend Extra: Visit The Friendliest City, Toronto!

Recently named the friendliest city in the world, Toronto is Canada’s largest city and the fourth largest city in North America. It’s also one of the most multicultural cities in the world. Toronto is an inspiring city with a diverse food scene, more than 200 official and unofficial vibrant neighborhoods, and no shortage of festivals celebrating arts, music, and culture.

Toronto is a one-day drive from Milwaukee and with a great exchange rate for our American friends makes, Toronto an accessible and inspiring destination. Toronto is a year-round destination, but there is something magical about summer in this city.

Ashley Rochefort the Media Relations Manager atDestination Toronto is here to give us a rundown of a few of the summer highlights in Toronto.

- Pride Toronto - June 23 -25, 2023 (festival weekend) - Beaches International Jazz Festival - July 6 through 30 - Salsa on St Clair - July 8-9 - Honda Indy Toronto - July 14-16 - Toronto Caribbean Carnival - Aug 3-7 - Taste of the Danforth - August 11-13

Toronto is home to dozens of major attractions. There is so much to see and do, you’ll never be bored. Stay overnight at Ripley’s Aquarium EdgeWalk at the CN Tower, Hall of Fame, Royal Ontario Museum and Art Gallery of Ontario. For sports lovers– Toronto is the only Canadian city with 7 major league teams!

Visit DestinationToronto.com to start planning.

