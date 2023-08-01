Blend Extra: Urban Ecology Center’s New Facility Groundbreaking in Washington Park

The Urban Ecology Center is holding a groundbreaking ceremony and community celebration on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023.

The Urban Ecology Center’s Washington Park location was opened in 2007 to serve more neighborhood schools with its acclaimed Neighborhood Environmental Education Project. Located at the former site of the Milwaukee Zoo, it opened a site here to help with neighborhood revitalization efforts. And it worked. Here’s what happened just last year:

● 5,100+ student experience in partnership with neighboring schools

● 88,000+ visit to our building and green spaces

● 2,500+ hours of volunteer work

Unfortunately, the outdated and inefficient building is limiting its ability to increase programming and does not provide the welcoming environment it wants to offer.

The groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 22 will take place from 4:30-5:30 PM. The grounbreaking celebration will follow from 5:30-7:00 PM. To learn more, visit the website at Urban Ecology Center.org.