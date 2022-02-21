Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Upgrade Your Medicare Plan Anytime!

Deb and Jerry Dornbusch can get you a new 5-star plan!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 13:55:16-05

Today we welcome back the Dornbusch’s Deb and Jerry with Silver Supplement Solutions, authorized agents with Sovereign Select. They are here to talk about their 5 star medicare plans available to switch your current plan or during the election periods throughout the year.

As independent agents, Deb and Jerry represent most of the supplement plan and drug -plan carriers and all Medicare advantage plan carriers. Sign up today for a FREE virtual event and let Silver Supplements Solutions help you understand your best option for your own peace of mind!

Check at www.silversup.com for dates and locations!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019