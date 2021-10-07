Blend Extra: Tips on Navigating Open Enrollment

During the next few months, millions of Americans will have the opportunity to pick a health plan for 2022 or make changes to their current coverage in what is known as “open enrollment.” It’s now more important than ever to have a health plan that works best for you and your family. Therefore, it’s crucial to understand health insurance concepts, terminology and plan designs to maximize your benefits and improve your wellbeing. Chief Consumer Officer of UnitedHealthcare, Rebecca Madsen, will discuss her top tips to help you have a successful open enrollment season and using technology to stay healthy with Virtual Care. This allows you to talk with a provider using your smartphone, tablet or computer! Visit uhc.com for more information.

