Blend Extra: Time for A Cold Plunge

Today we welcome Fred and Kiya Bachmann, owners of Bachmann Pools and Spa to talk to us about a cold plunge tub! The many benefits of submersing yourself in a cold plunge include: boosted immune system, increased physical recovery, increased energy levels, better mood, better skin, better heart health and more!

Bachmanns is offering a free cover removal system and a set of steps for all new tubs! They also have great financing options available. They want everyone to have a cold plunge tub!

Bachmanns

19355 West Bluemound Rd.

Brookfield, WI 53045

262-333-7727