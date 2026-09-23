Blend Extra: Three Questions to Ask Before Enrollment Season

Benefits enrollment season is approaching, and it may be time to take a fresh look at your coverage. While many employees simply select the same benefits year after year, experts say that habit could mean missing valuable protections or savings opportunities.

The Hartford is helping employees navigate enrollment with three key questions designed to evaluate their current needs. From understanding coverage gaps beyond traditional health insurance to knowing when life changes warrant benefit updates, The Hartford practical guidance for making informed decisions.

Whether you're enrolling for the first time or reassessing your selections, taking a closer look now could help ensure your benefits align with your health, financial and family needs in the year ahead.

Learn more at The Hartford