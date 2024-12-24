Blend Extra: This Scholarship Program Empowers Childhood Cancer Survivors and More!

Every day, more than one thousand children worldwide receive a cancer diagnosis—a life-changing moment for families.

Steve Radke, President of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, will discuss how the company’s Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program is giving survivors and siblings the chance to pursue their dreams through higher education.

Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program was created in 2017 to alleviate another major expense facing families affected by childhood cancer – the cost of a college education.



For the 2024-25 academic year, 25 childhood cancer survivors and 25 childhood cancer siblings were awarded college scholarships, totaling $500,000 as part of the Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program. Each student received a $5,000 scholarship, with the option to renew for a total of up to $10,000 per student.

On Dec. 2, the application process opens for the 2025 scholarship program, unlocking an additional $500,000 in student scholarships. Applications close on Feb. 3, 2025.

For more info and contributions, visit https://northwesternmutual-foundation.com/scholarships/

