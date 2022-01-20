Watch
Blend Extra: This Is Your Brain on Food!

Dr. Uma Naidoo explains how food contributes to our mental health
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 13:55:37-05

Dr. Uma is the Founder and Director of Nutritional and Metabolic Psychiatry Department at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she consults on nutritional intervention for the psychiatrically and medically ill. In her groundbreaking new book, THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON FOOD: An indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More that introduces us to the cutting-edge science for treating mental health conditions and cognitive issues through the things we eat.

Using the latest in brain science, nutrition and mental health research, and an array of delicious foods, Dr. Uma offers a prescription to improve mental health and mental fitness! Check it out!

