Blend Extra: This Is Dairy Month!

June is Dairy Month and we're highlighting some of Wisconsin's incredible dairy farms. Today, we're at Mighty Grand Dairy in Union Grove, Wisconsin. For this 3rd generation farm sustainability is key. Dave Daniels take us on a little tour. His cows wear fitbits! Their milk is made into cheese. You can support Wisconsin farmers by searching for the Proudly Made in Wisconsin Label and buying those products. Learn more about America's dairy land at wisconsindairy.org.

