Blend Extra: These Are The Books Your Middle Schooler Needs!

Inspired by nearly three decades of teaching middle school, Erin Krase-Minchk's heartfelt book series follows Lucy, a relatable teen navigating the ups and downs of adolescence. In the first book, Between the Lines, Lucy faces end-of-year pressure, a crush, and a manipulative peer, all while ignoring her body's signals, risking missing a milestone event. In Seeing Eye to Eye, the second installment, Lucy and her friends attend summer school, confronting personal challenges and realizing that sometimes, growing up means recognizing what’s been right in front of you. Erin began writing in 2018 to fill a gap in middle-grade literature, crafting stories that blend emotional growth with accessible reading levels. The spark came from a simple, kind note a student once gave her, proving that every small act matters. Now with the third book ready for publication and a standalone fourth in the works, this series continues to resonate with readers learning to navigate both fiction and real life.

You can purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or on Erin's website.