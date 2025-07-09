Blend Extra: The Simplified Cookbook for Busy Parents

Emily Ley, bestselling author and founder of the Simplified planner series, has just released The Simplified Cookbook, a game changing guide designed to make mealtime stress free for busy parents. With six ingredient meals and quick, practical strategies, Emily offers a no-fuss approach to dinner that fits seamlessly into hectic family life. In her cookbook she combines her signature Simplified magic with real-life solutions, making feeding your family easier and more enjoyable. Whether you're juggling work, school runs, or picky eaters, Emily’s tips and recipes help parents reclaim dinnertime without the pressure to be perfect.

For more information visit: The Simplified Cookbook !