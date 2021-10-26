Blend Extra: The Medicare Playbook

Many things have come to question in the last couple of months, but your healthcare shouldn't. The annual enrollment period for Medicare is upon us, but how do you know what is right for you? Luckily "Medicare Coach"Jerry Wilson with independent insurance agency Sovereign Select can help out with that. He shares how he can help you navigate the "Medicare Playbook" when it comes to choosing a Medicare plan. What will it be? A, B, C or D? Jerry Wilson will blow the whistle and help you a meet your healthcare needs!

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from we offer health, life, long term care, disability, annuities, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. We are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-222-2872 or email jwilson@selectjerry.com for more information.