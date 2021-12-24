Blend Extra: The Holidays Are Here, But So Is The Stress!

Watch
United Healthcare is discussing how to combat the holiday woes.
In the midst of the holiday season, which in itself is often associated with elevated stress as people can feel overwhelmed with financial pressures, planning, traveling, and other personal demands. This is also a time of year when we feel the loss of those that are no longer with us. At times, the holidays may be as stressful as they are festive.

Dr. Nicole Brady from United Healthcare is here to discuss how we can learn to recognize our holiday stress triggers and relievers!

Visit UHC.com for more health and wellness information.

