Blend Extra: The Discipline To Be Creative

One authors journey in design
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 13:55:32-04

Kevin G. Bethune is the Founder and Chief Creative Officer of dreams • design + life, a think tank for design and innovation. Over a career that spans more than twenty years, he has worked in engineering, business, and design.

Bethune shares insights and lessons learned in his unconventional career path and shows how design can turbocharge problem-solving and transform both individual lives and organizations. He shows how diversity, equity, and inclusion are cornerstones not only of a better world, but better designs all around. Check out his new book REIMAGINING DESIGN: Unlocking Strategic Innovation
