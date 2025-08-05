Blend Extra: The 7th Annual Ride for Senior & Special Needs Dogs Fundraiser!

Dave Pavalatos, President of 72 Twisted Shifters and Adopter, and Kyleigh Robinson, Albert’s Dog Lounge Rescue Volunteer, join us on The Morning Blend to share their upcoming event for a Senior & Special Needs Dogs Fundraiser.

Albert's Dog Lounge is a foster-based rescue focused on providing loving homes to seniors, special needs, and

hospice dogs. We help dogs in need from overcrowded shelters and local families who can no longer care for their pets. Albert's Dog Lounge was established in 2017 with the vision of being the stepping stone to a new life for those dogs who are less likely to be rescued, adopted, or at a higher risk for euthanasia.

The 7th Annual Ride for Senior & Special Needs Dogs Fundraiser, will be on Saturday August 16, 2025 from 10 am - 4 pm at "Wagon Wheel Delavan" (2891 County Road O Delavan Wisconsin, 53115).

Every mile you ride helps up provide medical care, shelter, and love to senior and special needs dogs who deserve a second chance. The event has a ride that is open to all and visits local establishments along the way. Back at the Wagon Wheel in Delavan there are amazing raffle baskets, big ticket raffle prizes, great food and drinks, live music, and adoptable dogs!

For more information, visit Albert's Dog Lounge