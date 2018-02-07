Blend Extra: Teachable Moments for Kids

It's pretty easy to find examples in the world of adults behaving poorly. The headlines are filled with the wrongdoings of public figures, and even in everyday life, we often see grown-ups not acting as they should. When your kids see this, how do you handle it as a parent? Dr. John Duffy says you can use those examples as teachable moments for children. He's back on the Yellow Couch with some great advice for every parent.

Dr. John Duffy is a clinical psychologist who specializes in parenting, families, teens, and relationships. For more info on Dr. Duffy, his book, and his podcast, visit DrJohnDuffy.com.