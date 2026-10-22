Blend Extra: Take the Stress Out of Back-to-School Transitions

A new school year can bring excitement, but changing routines, academic expectations and packed schedules can also create stress for students and parents.

Experts from Behavioral Health Clinic join The Morning Blend to share practical ways families can prepare for the transition, from establishing routines to considering testing, IEPs and 504 plans when a student needs additional support. The clinic offers counseling and therapy for children, adults, couples and families, along with ADHD, autism and learning-difference assessments. [wibehavior...health.com]

And asking for help doesn’t require a crisis. Support can be valuable while navigating everyday stress, life changes and the busy months leading into the holidays.

Learn more or request an appointment at Behavioral Health Clinic or call 855-607-8242.