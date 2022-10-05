Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Take the Scare Out Of Medicare

Silver Supplement Solutions LLC
It's time for the Annual Enrollment Plan for Medicare! Silver Supplement Solutions LLC is an authorized agent of Sovereign Select LLC an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With several insurance companies products to choose from, we offer health, life, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. We are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-728-9311 or email Deb@silversup.com or Jerry@silversup.com for more information. Road to Medicare dates: Friday, October 22nd, 2021 @ 10 AM &amp; 6 PM Location: Virtual Check out our website frequently for upcoming events!
Posted at 1:04 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 14:04:36-04

It's time for the Annual Enrollment Plan for Medicare! Silver Supplement Solutions LLC is an authorized agent of Sovereign Select LLC an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With several insurance companies products to choose from, we offer health, life, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. We are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-728-9311 or email Deb@silversup.com or Jerry@silversup.com for more information.

Road to Medicare dates:
Friday, October 22nd, 2021 @ 10 AM & 6 PM
Location: Virtual
Check out our website frequently for upcoming events!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes