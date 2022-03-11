Watch
Blend Extra: Take Action For Heart Health

How an ancestry test can determine your risk!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 13:55:27-05

Heart disease is responsible for over 600,000 deaths in the U.S. each year making it the leading (non-pandemic) cause of death in the U.S . Heart disease includes a number of different conditions that relate to your heart's rhythm, muscle, and blood vessels. Luckily there are things we can all do to lower our risk for, or even prevent heart disease.

Alisa Lehman, Senior Product Scientist from 23andMe, joins us to discuss how genetic testing can help people take a proactive approach to their health!

Visit 23andMe.com for more information!

