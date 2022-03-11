Blend Extra: Take Action For Heart Health

Heart disease is responsible for over 600,000 deaths in the U.S. each year making it the leading (non-pandemic) cause of death in the U.S . Heart disease includes a number of different conditions that relate to your heart's rhythm, muscle, and blood vessels. Luckily there are things we can all do to lower our risk for, or even prevent heart disease.

Alisa Lehman, Senior Product Scientist from 23andMe, joins us to discuss how genetic testing can help people take a proactive approach to their health!

