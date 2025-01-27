Blend Extra: Take a Trip Over Water this Season!

With 2025 underway, and frigid temperatures gripping much of the country, it’s the perfect time for your viewers to start planning their next getaway. Whether you're dreaming of Caribbean sunshine or looking to explore bucket-list destinations like Alaska or Europe, there are options available for families and solo-travelers alike.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) offers families incredible options to make Spring Break plans, book a last-minute winter escape, or get ahead on summer vacation plans. Starting in early 2025, NCL will have 13 ships sailing the Caribbean from 10 convenient U.S. homeports, including New York, Miami, Orlando, and more. Right now, Norwegian is offering 50% off all cruises plus their exciting More at Sea package, which includes unlimited open bar, specialty dining, shore excursion credits, and more.

Whether it's racing on the high seas, splashing in the Aqua Park, or unwinding at a world-class spa, cruising is a great option for families, offering accommodations and entertainment for every age-range.

To learn more, visit https://www.nclhltd.com/