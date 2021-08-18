Watch
Blend Extra: Symptoms of Alzheimer’s & Dementia

with Synergy Home Care
Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 13:06:09-04

Many would agree that one of the biggest fears of aging is being diagnosed with Dementia or Alzheimer’s. This can lead to people hiding symptoms from others and avoiding their doctor. There are several health conditions that mimic dementia, and there are plenty of treatments to help. SYNERGY HomeCare President and Owner, Ruth Busalacchi, is here to discuss some conditions to watch out for and treatments that can help.

To learn more about the variety of services SYNERGY HomeCare offers, give them a call at 414-763-8368 or visit synergyhomecare.com.

