Blend Extra: Supporting Families Dealing with Alzheimer's and Dementia

Ruth Busalacchi, president and owner of SYNGERY HomeCare, and Jake Sawyers, a Dementia care specialist, discuss with us community resources for families dealing with Alzheimer's and Dementia. SYNERGY specializes in providing at-home care to seniors and those living with physical disabilities. The services offered range from housekeeping to companionship. In order to learn more about SYNERGY and its services visitSYNERGY Homecare.