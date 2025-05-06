Watch Now
Blend Extra: Support Parkinsons at Moving Day Milwaukee!

Join the Parkinson’s Foundation Midwest Chapter on May 17, 2025, at Hart Park in Wauwatosa for Moving Day Milwaukee, a celebration of movement and community spirit.

This annual event brings together hundreds of participants, including those living with Parkinson’s, their families, and supporters, to raise funds and awareness. Experience instructor-led exercises designed to manage Parkinson's symptoms, attend the inspiring We Move Ceremony, and participate in a family-friendly walk. Since its inception, Moving Day events have raised over $45 million nationwide.

Pre-register at MovingDayMilwaukee.org for a day filled with exercise, support, and connection.

