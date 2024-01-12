Blend Extra: Support IDD Through an Art Show

Balance Inc. has done a lot to support those in the community, and now you can join in. On Friday, January 19th, they will be hosting their second annual art show to support children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The art show will be at the Balance location in Grafton from 3pm to 6pm. The 120 works are all made by those who have IDD, and there will be framed art pieces, prints, and 2024 calendars available for purchase!

Rodrigo Santamaria and Alyse Sandow are sharing all that Balance has to offer. There are Art Therapy session that happen during their Children's Programs and during the Adult Day Program. Their program support those who join through creativity and comfort. Balance wants to help everyone thrive, and you can join! Every items purchased at the Art Show goes to support the Art Therapy Program.

If you want more information on Balance Inc and what you can do to help, visit balanceinc.org.