Blend Extra: Students Compete for National Civics Bee Title in Washington

On November 12, Washington, D.C. will host a championship that isn’t about sports, spelling, or science. It’s about something even more powerful: civics. Twenty-seven students, representing the hopes and futures of every American, will come together in the nation’s capital for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's National Civics Bee Championship. The National Civics Bee, a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s The Civic Trust, is an annual competition aimed at improving civics education and literacy among middle school students, their families, and communities. The National Civics Bee helps elevate civics as a national priority through a network of state and local chambers across the country. For more information on the civics bee, visit U.S. Chamber Foundation | U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation