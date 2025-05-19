Blend Extra: Stroke Awareness Month And How Quick Action Can Save Lives

Stroke can happen anytime, anywhere and to anyone. In the US, there are approximately 800,000 strokes a year, among people of all ages.

In honor of Stroke Awareness Month, we want to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of stroke. It’s not like a heart attack where you have chest pain – it doesn’t hurt, and because of that, people may ignore the symptoms. For example, if someone feels weakness in their arm or leg, they may just think they need a nap.

There’s a lot more to know about the disease that can help patients make informed and timely decisions about seeking treatment during this scary time. Knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke, and what actions to take in the event of a stroke, can be lifesaving.

