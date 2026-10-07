Blend Extra: Step Into the Disaster Zone Without Leaving the Gym

The U.S. Army National Guard is bringing its innovative Disasterville tour back to high schools across the country, giving students a firsthand look at how Soldiers respond during real-world emergencies. Using mixed-reality technology, school gyms transform into disaster zones where participants tackle wildfire suppression, flood rescues, and earthquake response missions.

Through three interactive simulations, students learn the teamwork, leadership, and critical decision-making skills required during natural disasters. The experience highlights the National Guard's unique role in supporting communities during emergencies, from rescue operations to logistics and recovery efforts.

Capt. Carter Phung of the South Carolina Army National Guard shares insights from his own disaster response experience, including flood and hurricane relief missions. Disasterville will visit select schools this fall in cities including Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Richmond.

Learn more at https://www.nationalguard.com and https://www.nationalguard.com/disasterville