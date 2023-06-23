Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Stay Hydrated This Sizzling Summer

with Gatorade
The summer is nearly here and along with it can come intense summer heat. Hydration is always important but during the hot summer months it is even more essential for athletes and wellness seekers who are active outdoors. With so many options on the market, how do we make the right choice for ourselves and our families? Registered Dietitian, Nutritionist and Board Certified Sports Dietitian Tara Collingwood, can offer your viewers the advice and tips on what to look for in sports drinks to rehydrate, replenish and refuel you.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 14:01:06-04

The summer is nearly here and along with it can come intense summer heat. Hydration is always important but during the hot summer months it is even more essential for athletes and wellness seekers who are active outdoors.

With so many options on the market, how do we make the right choice for ourselves and our families?

Registered Dietitian, Nutritionist and Board Certified Sports Dietitian Tara Collingwood, can offer your viewers the advice and tips on what to look for in sports drinks to rehydrate, replenish and refuel you.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes