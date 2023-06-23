Blend Extra: Stay Hydrated This Sizzling Summer

The summer is nearly here and along with it can come intense summer heat. Hydration is always important but during the hot summer months it is even more essential for athletes and wellness seekers who are active outdoors.

With so many options on the market, how do we make the right choice for ourselves and our families?

Registered Dietitian, Nutritionist and Board Certified Sports Dietitian Tara Collingwood, can offer your viewers the advice and tips on what to look for in sports drinks to rehydrate, replenish and refuel you.