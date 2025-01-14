Blend Extra: Stay Fit and Avoid the February Drop-Off!

New research finds close to 70% of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions before February 1st. That’s why it’s important to approach 2025 with realistic and achievable goals. Whether focusing on diet and exercise, stress management, or overall well-being, there are ways to move forward without feeling overwhelmed. The American Psychological Association recommends starting small and changing one behavior at a time, while accepting help from those who care about you. Mia Syn, MS, RDN is in the studio today and will provide viewers with even more ways to usher in the New Year, including getting creative in the kitchen, being more mindful via meditation, readjusting sleep schedules, and creating a workout playlist to get and keep people moving!

Keep up the good work in the New Year!

