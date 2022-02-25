Watch
Blend Extra: Sobering Facts About Senior Falls

with SYNERGY HomeCare
Posted at 12:55 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 13:55:05-05

Stay out of the Hospital in 2022! According to the Center for Disease Control, falls are the leading cause of injury leading to hospitalization or death for people over 65 years of age. 1 in 4 Seniors fall each year resulting in potentially permanent changes in their condition. President & owner of SYNERGY HomeCare, Ruth Busalacchi joins us to share some of the age-related changes that increase falls and seven things seniors can do to avoid falls.

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414 763-8368 for more information or to arrange a free in person visit or Home Safety Assessment.  Free Home Safety Assessment and Resource Kit from our website.

Consider joining the Stepping On program, which has been known to reduce falls in participants by 30%!

