Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Skin Care Tips To Survive The Winter

Look and feel your best during the winter months!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 13:55:15-05

Winter weather can wreak havoc on your skin and hair. Between all the dry, chapped and cracked skin, and frizz or damaged hair, this is the time of year to pay extra attention to self-care and beauty routines.

It’s the season to focus on all areas of self-care from head to toe. Healthy hair and moisture go hand in hand — no matter the time of year. There are some surprising ways to help keep your locks healthy and looking their best as winter winds snag and tangle hair, which can lead to breakage and split ends.

Fashion Expert, Emily Foley will provide us with easy ways to avoid itchy skin, damaged hair, and chapped lips while looking their best whether in or outdoors! For more tips, follow Emily on Instagram!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019