Blend Extra: Simple & Scrumptious Pinwheel Sandwhices

Whether you’re trying to eat healthier in the new year, working from home and need a quick bite or seeking a new idea for your kid’s lunchbox, a pinwheel rollup sandwich is an easy to make and fun to eat treat for all members of the family.

Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm will demonstrate how to make two versions of this simple, flavorful alternative to a traditional sandwich starring Jones Canadian Bacon. One version is kid-friendly and the other geared more toward an adult palate. Both of these no-bake pinwheels use fresh ingredients, are super adaptable for special diets (e.g., gluten-free, low carb, etc.) and picky eaters, and can be made in advance without much fuss. Great for snacks, game day and parties too!

Jones Dairy Farm, a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years. Jones makes a host of breakfast meats with simple ingredients including all-natural sausage, naturally smoked ham and Canadian bacon, dry aged hickory and cherrywood smoked bacon and braunschweiger. Visit www.jonesdairyfarm.com for more info.

Here are the recipes for the pinwheels:

Here are the two recipes for tomorrow. Let me know if you have any questions.

https://www.jonesdairyfarm.com/recipes/mediterranean-pinwheels-canadian-bacon/ [jonesdairyfarm.com]

https://www.jonesdairyfarm.com/recipes/canadian-bacon-apple-pinwheels/ [jonesdairyfarm.com]