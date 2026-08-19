Blend Extra: Simple Back-to-School Success Habits

As families prepare for the new school year, many moms are focusing on more than backpacks and notebooks. New research shows 81% of moms are looking for ways to make back-to-school shopping more budget-friendly and efficient, while parents are also prioritizing habits that help children learn and thrive at home.

Nearly 73% of parents say technology plays an important role in learning at home, and more than 8 in 10 parents plan to purchase supplies that encourage creativity, recognizing the value of hands-on activities. Experts say turning everyday play into learning opportunities, establishing routines, and encouraging creative exploration can help support academic success. For more info visit Meaghan Murphy's Site for More Info