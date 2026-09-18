Blend Extra: Signs Matter and How to Support Someone in Crisis

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness and encourage meaningful conversations about mental health. At Behavioral Health Clinic, individuals of all ages can access therapy and counseling, testing and assessments, and medication management services. Licensed Professional Counselor in Training Vee Tillotson (pronounced "Vee Tillot-son") shares how to recognize warning signs of suicide, whether those signs appear differently in children, and how supportive language can make a difference. Viewers will also learn why talking openly about suicidal thoughts does not increase risk and where to find help. Remember, free and confidential support is available 24/7 through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

