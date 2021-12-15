Watch
Blend Extra: Shopping on Snapchat

How augmented reality is changing how we shop on our phones!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 13:55:54-05

What if we told you there was a new way to discover, try on products, and share your shopping adventures with friends? Find things that you wouldn't normally even come across in the real world, like trying on a product from a luxury brand…Well, Snapchat is making this possible with our Augmented Reality or (AR) technology. 

Over 200 million Snapchatters are already using AR every day to share, discover and shop with their friends & family and right now, anyone can try-on digital or AR versions of real-life products on Snapchat. Carolina Arguelles, Snap's Head of AR Product Strategy and Product Marketing, shows you how to feel confident knowing you're making the right purchase without ever having to step foot in a store!

