Blend Extra: Savory Sausage & Cranberry Rolls

with Jones Dairy Farm
Posted at 1:48 PM, Dec 05, 2022
With the holidays in full swing, Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm has a beautiful, bite-size treat inspired by holiday leftovers that are perfect for any family gathering.

These savory sausage and cranberry rolls combine delicate puff pastry with Jones All Natural Roll Sausage and delicious seasonal cranberries. The rolls are sure to impress, can be made in advance and served sweet or savory. Incorporate some of your favorite leftovers like stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. However, there’s no need to wait for a special occasion because these tasty treats are easy to make with or without leftovers.

Visit the Jones Dairy Farm Website for many more tasty holiday recipes!

