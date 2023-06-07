Blend Extra: Romari Farms

June is Dairy Month! Welcome to Romari Farms, a 3rd generation family farm established in 1942. Currently, Frank and Colleen Henningfeld run Romari Farms with their three daughters.

Their day starts at 5am and runs until 6pm, tending to 75 cows. Most of their milk goes to Foremost Farms Cooperative and Hill Valley Dairy, where the milk becomes cheese.

Regenerative farming is important on Romari Farms, sustainability allows for a better environmental impact, richer soil and excellent product. Their cows get the utmost treatment, insuring their food water and shelter is always clean and healthy.

Romari Farms encourages viewers to support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers by purchasing products with the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese. You can also Visit Hill Valley Cheese Shop in Lake Geneva, which is owned by Franks brother.

Visit Romari Farms online via the Hill Valley Dairy website!

