Blend Extra: Rewire Your Brain Toward Happiness!

Dr. Greg Hammer,the author of GAIN without Pain: The Happiness Handbook for Health Care Professionals , joins us today to talk about the health benefits of meditation. Neuroscientists have studied and proven that simple and consistent meditation practices lasting anywhere from 5 - 60 minutes can gradually reverse maladaptive thought processes and further engage our brain’s neuroplasticity, leading to long lasting benefits for an individual’s attention span, emotional regulation, sleep-wake cycles, and generalized self-esteem.

Greg Hammer, MD is a recently retired professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, pediatric intensive care physician, pediatric anesthesiologist, wellness and mindfulness lecture