Blend Extra: Responding To The Humanitarian Crisis

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service is the nation’s largest faith-based nonprofit dedicated exclusively to serving refugees, asylum seekers, and other vulnerable immigrants in America. Since 1939, L-I-R-S has responded to every major humanitarian crisis – welcoming those who fled World War II and Vietnam, as well as recent arrivals of Afghan allies and Ukrainians.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service joins us to speak about the work that continues here in Wisconsin, her own personal journey, and the mission to assist families fleeing from violence around the globe.

You can visit www.lirs.org for more information.

