Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Refresh Your Kitchen with Speed and Ease

Redo Cabinets
Blend Extra: Refresh Your Kitchen with Speed and Ease
Posted
and last updated

Josh Yager, Chief Marketing officer of Redo Cabinets joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the benefits of kitchen cabinet refacing.

Redo Cabinets has been a family-owned business for more than 70 years, with a specialty in refacing cabinets. Kitchen cabinet refacing is different from a full remodel, painting, or staining, with a complete transformation in as little as 5 days.

Right now you can find Redo Cabinets at the 2026 REALTORS® Home & Garden Show.
They are offering a Free Premium Countertop with Kitchen Refacing OR Payments As Low As $195 a month!

For more information, visit Redocabinets.com or call 262-400-3466

Report a typo