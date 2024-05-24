Blend Extra: Reach Your Next Level

The Department of the Army launched its first campaign, “Find Your Next Level,” highlighting Army Civilian Careers. This initiative showcases over 500 career paths, inviting private citizens to leverage their skills in roles like finance, cybersecurity, and engineering for impactful careers.

Army Civilian, Dr. John E. Deaton shares a unique perspective on the campaign as a former Army Ranger who ultimately returned to the Army as a Civilian later in his career – this time in veterinary sciences.

Visit https://www.goarmy.com/today!