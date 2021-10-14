Blend Extra: RCEDC Helping Businesses Grow in the Community

In 2013, Dan Gallagher started Mybread with a mission to provide gluten-free breads that are safe for those with celiac disease and other food allergies, but not compromise taste or quality. Three years later, Gallagher relocated from Chicago to Racine, with help from the Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC), and expanded operations by renting a larger space, purchasing better machinery, and hiring additional employees. Dan speaks about his unique business, expansion and the advantages of working with the RCEDC through financial programs and resources from this partnership!

For more information about the Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) visit RCEDC.org.

To find locations and MyBread Bakery items at your nearest retailer visit MyBreadBakery.com.

