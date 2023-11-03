Blend Extra: Preventing The Growing Eye Epidemic

Myopia is Becoming Increasingly Common Among Kids and Adults, an epidemic according to the American Academy of Optometry and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Nearly 50% of North America’s population will have myopia by 2030.

Dr. Felicia Timmermann teaches us about MiSight 1-Day, the FDA-approved treatment on the market that slows the worsening of Myopia.

MiSight 1-Day is a daily disposable soft contact lens that doesn’t just help a child see clearly, it also keeps myopia from getting worse so quickly. They were approved and studied to be worn by children as young as 8.

Dr. Felicia Timmermann is a pediatric optometrist and a member of the professional and academic affairs team at CooperVision, where she serves as the manager of myopia management.

For more information, visit https://misight.com/

