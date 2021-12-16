Blend Extra: Preventing Holiday Health Humbugs

The holidays can take their toll on even the healthiest person- from busy schedules to bad weather- there's a lot that can bring us down this season. But with a few steps, it is easy to stay ahead of the challenges to come. Actress and TV personality Terra Wellington will offer tips on preventing some of the biggest holiday humbugs.

This festive time of year can bring about both stress and anxiety for families. The good news? There are a couple of simple strategies that you and your family can use to help ease the winter blues. Check it out!