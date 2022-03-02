Watch
Blend Extra: Preventing Heart Disease

Lifestyle changes to decrease your risk!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 13:55:16-05

Developing a healthy lifestyle by taking care of your mental health and wellbeing, ensuring you are getting enough sleep, managing stress, not smoking, staying active and eating healthy are all behaviors that can help decrease your risk of a serious heart condition. It’s important to check with doctor or health care provider about important screenings.

Senior VP at OptumLabs & Chief CardioMetabolic Officer with UnitedHealth Group, Dr. Jaime Murillo who will also be a featured panelist for the American Heart Association’s upcoming Go Red For Women Couch conversations joins us today to answer frequently asked questions about heart health awareness.

Visit www.heart.org/goredmilwaukee or https://www.facebook.com/AHAWisconsin for more information about the Go Red for Women Couch Conversations.

