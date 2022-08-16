Blend Extra-Preventing Falls

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include: personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship and respite. Ruth Busalacchi, president and owner, joins us to discuss SYNERGY HomeCare's services.

Falls are the leading cause of death from injuring among people 65 and older. SYNERGY HomeCare is doing free home safety assessments. Attend a free from falls resource fair in Metro Milwaukee on Tuesday, September 20 at 10am-12pm at Elks Lodge, 5555 W. Good Hope Rd. or on Thursday, September 22 at 10am-12pm at Wilson Park Senior Center, 2601 W. Howard Ave.

For more information, please visit synergyhomecare.com