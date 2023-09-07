Blend Extra: Prep for the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period Today!

October 15th through December 7th of every year is Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period. During this time people on Medicare can shop around for Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans. What should people be aware of during this time and what should they be doing right now? Brianna Thompson and Ben DeGracie are here from Sovereign Select. They will explain how you can prep for annual enrollment for Medicare, plus how they can help you decided what is best for you. They hold eduational events on the last Friday of each month at their offices. They can also arrange to come to your home or a coffee shop.

**Educational Events are the last Friday of each month at 10am in our office. 1339 W Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092

Next Dates:

Friday 9/29 @ 10am

Friday 10/27 @ 10am

Friday 11/17 @ 10am

Call 262-641-4111 or visit sovselect.com/events to reserve your in person or virtual seat.

***This event is strictly educational, and we will not be discussing any specific insurance companies plan details.

*A call to reserve your seat is preferred as seating is limited

*Feel free to just show up if unable to call ahead

*There is no cost for this educational event