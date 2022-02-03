Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Positive Thinking & Fortune Cookies?

Author Adam Albrecht tells us how these little sweet stories can help!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 13:55:17-05

Author of the book, What Does Your Fortune Cookie Say?; Adam Albrecht talks about how to implement positive thinking into everyday life and why it's important to do so. The book is a collection of 80 life lessons the universe is trying to share with you. Each lesson is served up as a fortune cookie, with a positive and inspirational takeaway. The quick-read stories provide memorable examples of how each lesson can be applied to daily life. The book is great for anyone on a self-improvement journey. It shares a diverse range of principles that can be used in your career or personal life.

You can find the book on Amazon.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019