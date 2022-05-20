Blend Extra: Plan Your Summer Travel

Following the more than 150 innovations it introduced last year, this May, Airbnb will reveal its biggest change in a decade. The new Airbnb 2022 Summer Release will include a number of upgrades to the Airbnb service that will make it easier for people to integrate travel into their lives.

Liz DeBold Fusco, Communications Lead for North America at Airbnb, joins Tiffany to discuss the new travel trends and what to expect from the world of travel this summer, as well as the the Airbnb 2022 summer release and what upgrades you can expect on the platform!