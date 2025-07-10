Blend Extra: Over 50 and Looking for a Job? Tips From Suzette!

Despite some misconceptions about older workers, the over-50 workforce is growing. According to the AARP, over a third of the U.S. workforce is older, living longer, and accounts for almost a million unemployed adults. However, many mature workers return to the workplace less knowledgeable about current trends and end up working for a less age-friendly employer. Suzette Webb gives 5 tips that can help with the search for a new job. Find Suzette's book at @bluestoblessings on Instagram or Blues to Blessings | Moving from Fearful to Faithful

